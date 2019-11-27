ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving an 8-year-old girl in St. Petersburg.
It's not immediately clear what caused the crash, but authorities confirm the girl was hit by a van.
It happened Tuesday afternoon near 9th Avenue South and 16th Street South. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
As of 5:45 p.m., 16th Street South was shut down between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue. Additionally, 9th Avenue was closed between 15th Street and 17th Street South.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
