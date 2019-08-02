ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council gave the Illinois company approval to build a 21-story, 270-unit apartment tower near Mirror Lake.

The city council voted 5-2 in favor of the $69 million proposal on the southeast corner of 3rd Avenue North and 5th Street North.

The tower will replace seven apartment buildings built between 1916-1921. The apartments currently at the site have 97 units.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.