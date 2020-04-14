ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's easy to feel lonely during this time of social distancing and quarantines, especially if you live alone.

With a simple, yet meaningful phone call, St. Petersburg leaders are hoping to help ease the minds of those who may be "experiencing adverse effects of isolation during safer at home orders."

City leaders recognized that many residents, particularly seniors who live alone, may find it harder to cope under added stress and anxiety.

"The insidiousness of COVID-19 can impact more than just our physical health," Mayor Rick Kriseman said. "Because of the safer at home policies in place during this emergency, it can affect our emotional well-being, too. I look forward to speaking with St. Pete residents who may need some sunshine in their day."

You can nominate a St. Petersburg resident to receive a call by tapping or clicking here.

If you're reading this and you feel isolated or alone, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) to reach the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is also a great service. All you have to do is dial 211 any time of day.

Here are some additional resources you can reach out to if you need help

RELATED: Salvation Army launches nationwide emotional, spiritual support hotline

RELATED: An honest conversation about being in recovery during a pandemic

RELATED: Anxious while isolated? It could be your food habits.

RELATED: 'You're not alone': Tampa Bay therapist helps us deal with this stressful time

RELATED: Here's how to avoid stress while working from home

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter