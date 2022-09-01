City of St. Pete's spokesperson resigns, citing 'hostile work environment'

The office of Mayor Ken Welch said the mayor is investigating the allegations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The city of St. Petersburg's communication director has resigned from her position in a letter addressed to Mayor Ken Welch on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment" and the "overall culture of bullying."

Janelle Irwin Taylor's resignation was effective at the close of business on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"After our discussion on August 30, 2022, I have determined that the disclosed hostile work environment, lack of communication or guidance and overall culture of bullying, all related to my direct supervisor, were not adequately addressed, and thus warrant my immediate departure from this administration," Taylor said in the letter obtained by 10 Tampa Bay.

She continued, commending her colleagues and wishing them all the best in the future.

Welch's office released a statement in response to Taylor's resignation.