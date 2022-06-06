Construction worker taken to emergency room after falling from scaffolding in St. Petersburg

OSHA will investigate the incident, fire rescue said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A construction worker is in critical condition at the hospital after falling from scaffolding at a project site in the Shore Acres neighborhood.

The worker, who has not been identified, was injured around 9 a.m. Monday in the area of Overlook Drive and Bayshore Boulevard Northeast, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Police are standing by to await the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, to investigate what happened.