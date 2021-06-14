St. Petersburg police: Husband shoots wife before turning gun on himself

An investigation is ongoing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are investigating the death of a St. Petersburg couple as an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday to check in on the two who lived in the area of 40th Avenue N. and 50th Street N., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Ronald White, 58, and his wife, Bobette, were found dead with gunshot wounds, police said. It's believed the husband shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you are being abused by another person or are a person having suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And there is help. Below are resources available to you.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). There is also a chat option.

Florida's statewide domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-500-1119 or 1-800-621-4202 (TTY). It's managed by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence. And, it offers trilingual service seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The CASA and Pinellas County hotline can be reached at 727-895-4912.

Also in the Tampa Bay area, The Spring works to prevent domestic violence and protect people by offering safe havens and comprehensive support services. It's one of the state's certified domestic violence centers and has emergency shelter services. To reach The Spring's 24-hour crisis hotline, call 813-247-7233.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273- 8255.

You can reach the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.