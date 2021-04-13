More charges possible for man accused of St. Petersburg 'crime spree'

Amer Nuhanovic, 30, faces three counts of auto theft, two counts of fleeing and eluding -- and more.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It began overnight with a phone call to St. Petersburg police about a person parked at a gas station, fast asleep.

Inside sat 30-year-old Amer Nuhanovic, who police later identified, according to a department news release. He reportedly had been at the Speedway gas station at 3225 34th Street N. for more than an hour -- it was now about 2:43 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers checked the tag on the car and learned it was stolen out of Pasco County, police said. They placed a stop stick in front of the car and tried to get Nuhanovic outside, but he drove off with disabled tires and all, according to the release.

Officers would find the car around 22nd Avenue N. and 28th Street -- about a five-minute drive away -- with no one inside.

The department received another call about a reckless driver inside a Dodge Ram truck at 83rd Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N. and once more at 62nd Avenue and 4th Street N. More stop sticks were deployed to disable some of its tires.

Police say Nuhanovic then blocked another car with the truck, got out and tried to carjack it in the area of 5th Avenue N. and 16th Street N. When that wasn't successful, he tried and tried again more with a few more cars.

Nuhanovic then drove the truck with its disabled tires the wrong way on 5th Avenue N. and crashed into the side of several more cars, police said. Officers made the decision to block his path to prevent others from getting hurt, which caused Nuhanovic to crash into a power pole at 5th Avenue N. and 24th Street N.

He ran off, police say, but was caught around 5:15 a.m. after a brief chase with a police K-9 -- about an eight-minute drive from the original gas station.

More charges could be coming in addition to everything Nuhanovic already has been charged with, including three counts of auto theft, 2 counts fleeing and eluding, a count of resisting an officer without violence and a count of burglary. Police say they linked him to an April 7 incident.

Nuhanovic has several warrants for his arrest, including failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear grand theft auto, failure to appear petit theft, fleeing and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.