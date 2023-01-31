Man on bike hit, killed by SUV in St. Petersburg

The SUV driver is cooperating in the investigation, police said in a statement.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man died at the hospital after he was hit by a truck while riding an electric bicycle, police said.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 52nd Street North, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say the rider, a 39-year-old man, entered the intersection with his bike just as a Ford Escape SUV was heading down the road when the two crashed into each other. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.