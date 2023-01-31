Man on bike hit, killed by SUV in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man died at the hospital after he was hit by a truck while riding an electric bicycle, police said.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 52nd Street North, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Police say the rider, a 39-year-old man, entered the intersection with his bike just as a Ford Escape SUV was heading down the road when the two crashed into each other. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, the department said.