1 person killed in St. Petersburg crash

Police are asking people to avoid an area of St. Petersburg following a deadly crash.

The crash happened near 49th Street North and 3rd Avenue, according to authorities. They say one person was killed and another was injured.

Police are still investigating the crash, but ask that people avoid the area.

