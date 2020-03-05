ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg's North Kenwood neighborhood.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on 34th Street N at 16th Avenue N, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say a car hit a motorcycle and drove off, killing its driver and injuring the passenger. The passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers shut down northbound 34th Street between 13th and 18th avenues to figure out what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

