Police: Man dies after being hit by car; driver arrested after trying to leave the scene

Officers say bystanders helped detain the driver until they arrived.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car on 34th Street North and 32nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to police, the driver left the scene of the crash but was later arrested.

Officers add bystanders helped detain the driver before they arrived.

34th Avenue between 30th and 35th avenues was shut down in both directions overnight into the early morning hours but has since reopened.