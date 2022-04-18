Motorcyclist killed after crashing into, falling over I-275 barrier

The 26-year-old died at the hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier wall on Interstate 275 and falling onto the ground, troopers said.

The man, identified as a 26-year-old from Pinellas Park, was traveling just after 6 p.m. Sunday on the I-275 entrance ramp from 54th Avenue South, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers say he was speeding and could not properly turn in time. The motorcycle and its rider moved to the outside shoulder, crashed into the barrier and went over it, falling to the ground underneath the overpass, the report reads.