ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in south St. Petersburg.

Police responded 12:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of 18th Avenue S. and 47th Street, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It's not yet known whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

