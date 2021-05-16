Woman killed in domestic-related shooting, St. Petersburg police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman died from her injuries in what St. Petersburg police are calling a domestic-related shooting.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 8th Avenue S. and 14th Street S., according to a news release.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the hospital, police said, adding a man was taken into custody and is being questioned.
There was a child at the home during the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.
An investigation is ongoing, with more information to be released as it becomes available, police said.
