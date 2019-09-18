ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting late Tuesday.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Queensboro Avenue South and Yale Street, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
A man was found shot in the street, police say. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
More details are expected later.
