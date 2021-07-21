St. Pete police find man's body in car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" after officers say they found a dead man inside a car.
Police said the car was found in an alley near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street early Wednesday morning.
Officers have not yet said how the man died.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
