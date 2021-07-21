x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

St. Pete police find man's body in car

Police said the car was found in an alley near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" after officers say they found a dead man inside a car. 

Police said the car was found in an alley near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street early Wednesday morning.

Officers have not yet said how the man died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 

 

 