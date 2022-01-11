x
Who is this guy? St. Pete police looking to ID alleged Fifth Third Bank robber

Police don't have much information, saying he's about 30 years old and 60 feet tall.
Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man walked into a bank over the weekend and made off with some cash, St. Petersburg police say. And now, investigators are asking for help to identify him.

The robbery happened around 9:50 a.m. Saturday at the Fifth Third Bank at 153 2nd Ave. S., according to a news release. Police say the man, believed to be about 30 years old, passed a note to the teller and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Aside from his age, police don't have much information to identify the man. They said he's about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-780 or text SPPD plus the tip to TIP411.

