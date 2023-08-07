St. Petersburg fire chief placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations

The assistant fire chief will serve as the acting chief in the meantime.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue chief has been placed on administrative leave, the mayor's office confirmed Monday.

Chief James Large was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, Mayor Ken Welch's office said.

This was done "after numerous conversations and feedback received from multiple individuals, along with the allegations made and information received in the Employee Climate Survey, as well as other information received," a statement from Welch's office said, in part.

Welch's office did not specify what kind of allegations were made against Large.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, which first reported the news, Large's leave was triggered after multiple allegations he leads "a hostile workplace for women and minorities."

As of now, Assistant Fire Chief Robert Bassett will serve as acting fire chief while Large is on administrative leave.