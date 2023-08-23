St. Pete fire chief to be reinstated, mayor says

Chief James Large has been on administrative leave since early August following allegations of sexist and racist remarks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Chief James Large will be reinstated to his position Thursday, according to a release from city Mayor Ken Welch.

The city said Welch sent a video message Wednesday morning to all city team members detailing the review, process and final decision to reinstate Large. That reinstatement will take effect Thursday, Aug. 24.

Large has been on administrative leave since Aug. 7 after allegations of racist and sexist remarks surfaced, prompting an investigation.

The allegations came out of an employee climate survey and "other information," the mayor's office said at the time.

The survey of about 1,600 city employees allowed for anonymous comments to be submitted, among them an allegation that Large made frequent sexist and racist remarks while at the station, according to the documents obtained by 10 Tampa Bay.

Previously, Large declined a request for an interview, but told 10 Tampa Bay these allegations are "false," and that they would be proven so in time. He has been the head of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue for 16 years.

"This is where I spent most of my life. I love this city but it is necessary for my family and I to defend ourselves," Large said last week in a prepared statement.

"While the past few weeks have presented some uncertainty for our dedicated team of firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and support personnel, they have continued to deliver the exceptional service and high-quality care St. Pete residents have come to expect and rely on," Welch said in a statement. "This period of review has not diminished their unwavering commitment to duty."