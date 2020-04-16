ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thank you -- that was the message first responders had for hospital workers on the frontlines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, they are some of the people fighting the coronavirus hands-on every day.

Fire rescue, law enforcement and ambulance workers took time on Thursday morning to honor their fellow frontline workers.

During the morning shift change, ambulance workers, law enforcement and fire rescue crews honked their horns and flashed their lights for hospital employees at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.

The crews cheered them on as they faced another day battling COVID-19 in our state.

RELATED: Tampa Police Department salutes health care workers on the coronavirus front lines

RELATED: Nurse calls family of COVID-19 patient so the could sing 'Amazing Grace'

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter