ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida does not have a good reputation when it comes to safety on the road. The state is considered the most dangerous for walkers and those riding their bikes.

While Orlando was No. 1 in the country when it comes to the most pedestrian deaths, the Tampa Bay area came in 9th and had about 250 more deaths during a 9-year period.

That's why St. Petersburg police are stepping up enforcement in certain parts of the city that have a known problem.

Three people have died this year on 4th Street between 62nd Avenue North and 77th Avenue North. It's a stretch that sees quite a bit of foot traffic with people trying to catch the bus or walking or riding to nearby shopping centers.

In 2018, there were 14 deaths on St. Petersburg streets. There have already been 14 in 2019, and the year isn’t over.

St. Petersburg Police Department Sgt. Bill Burris told 10News he recommends you take your time, be aware of others and get off your phone.

This high-visibility enforcement campaign is funded with money from the University of North Florida and FDOT.

The department received nearly $80,000 to have extra eyes watching through May of next year.

In addition to 4th Street North, expect to see more officers on MLK Street, Central Avenue, 1st Avenue North, 5th Avenue North, 34th Street North and 18th Avenue South.

