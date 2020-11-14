24-year-old shoots, kills man at St. Petersburg grocery store

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday by a man who police say he knew.
Deauntazies Ramsey was pronounced dead at the hospital after the shooting in the parking lot of the Food Max store on 18th Avenue South, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police say the shooting stemmed from some sort of argument. John Grant, 24, was arrested in connection to his death, police added.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call police at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips also can be sent by texting SPPD and tips to TIP-411.
