As George Floyd is laid to rest, protesters say they aren't slowing down in march for change

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On the same day that George Floyd was being laid to rest, protesters gathered in St. Petersburg.

About 100 demonstrators started out at City Hall, then wound their way past Tropicana Field and on into South St. Pete.

There was no police escort during Tuesday’s March. Some of the demonstrators themselves stopped traffic along the way.

The group marched from the business district into the southern part of the city before heading back into town along Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

It was particularly hot and uncomfortable, but on the same afternoon that Floyd was being buried, some said the discomfort didn’t seem like much of a sacrifice.

“Well, today’s a special day because it is his funeral, but I’m out here every day because we want justice for us. It’s just not right. We’re tired of it,” Kia Boykins said.

“It’s really sad that it even has to happen today. And that he has to have a funeral today. And, that’s what we’re out here for. To make sure that it doesn’t have to happen again in the United States,” Alexander Jarvis said.

“I think it makes it a lot more somber, and not a lot more meaningful,” Alexandra Hernandez said. “But perhaps people are more attentive to what we’re doing.“

Demonstrators say they have no intention of slowing down, promising to continue marching until they achieve what they call substantive change.