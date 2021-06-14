Amid national spike in gun violence, St. Pete takes proactive approach

At least 139 people across the nation have been killed since Friday, but the city of St. Petersburg is already working to be ahead of the deadly trend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least 139 people across the nation have been killed through gun violence since Friday, but the city of St. Petersburg is already working to be ahead of the deadly trend as summer approaches.

"If I was to take my experiences and get to these youth that's out here, that would give them a better guide,” Damien Wiggins said.

Wiggins works with the newly-launched Hidden Voices program, a partnership between the Department of Urban Affairs in St. Pete and PERC -- a group that helps newly-released prisoners re-establish themselves in society through job training and life skills.

Hidden Voices aims to emphasize the experiences of those who’ve turned around from a life of crime and use their knowledge of street life to reach youth at risk of following a similar path.

“A lot of youth are going through the same steps that I went through and 90% of us has no father in the household, child support issues, family issues, so that is very difficult for us to get a job,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said he once lived a life riddled with non-violent offenses that kept him in trouble because he had no guidance. "I could have lost my life just being out there in the streets being loose, being wild," he said.

In fact, he almost did.

"I was shot before,” he said. A cycle he saw continued with his own child.

"I also lost my son through the same situation,” Wiggins said. Senseless gun violence ended his son's life. Wiggins held him as he took his last breaths.

"I laid him inside my arms, and he was gasping for air," he said.

Wiggins said his son was on the brink of turning his life around when he was killed.

"We as fathers and Black males have to step up and be a bigger role model," he said.

Through Hidden Voices, Wiggins and others will walk some of St. Pete’s neighborhoods at the highest risk of violence, hoping their past life in the streets will help them connect with those currently running them.

If those youth need support – whether it’s a job, a trade, mental health services or counseling to get them out of the streets, the men of PERC and Hidden Voices will connect them with the proper resources.

One program they will work directly with is PERC’s Second Chance Tiny Home Program, which builds homes for veterans. Participants are paid for part-time work while learning a trade

"Come out here, get they hands wet, dirty, however you feel, but you use your hands in a proper way,” Wiggins said.