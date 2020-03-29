ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A couple is working to brighten people’s days, one mural at a time: They call it the “Happy Mural Project.”

"We want to spread joy to as many people as we possibly can. So, since we were already muralists, we figured, what kind of mural could we paint that would just resonate happiness with everyone who sees it?" Alyssa Marie Everly said. "That’s where the idea of sunflowers came in."

In-person and on social media, they say they've already gotten an enormous reaction from the community.

Everly and her husband, Braden, just finished their first mural in St. Petersburg on 5th Avenue North, but they’re hoping to do many more.

This wall is on the building that will soon house “Lolita’s catering and events.”

They say they feel like their message of spreading joy is more important now than ever.

"When COVID started spreading it was like, 'Oh my gosh, what is this going to do for the wall?' It turned out this gave us a lot of momentum because it turned out that even though happiness and joy need to be shared all the time, right now it’s so needed," she explained.

The couple says they’re excited to travel and spread their project all over but are proud it is starting in St. Pete. They’re both artists from Colorado, who relocated to St. Pete.

Everly got her start as a fine artist, using oil paints.

If you’re a business or have a large wall and want to commission a mural from them, you can do that by going to their website: thehappymuralproject.com

