Firefighters respond to HAZMAT situation in St. Petersburg

No injuries are reported.
Credit: Sky10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters and emergency crews were called out to a manufacturing plant on a report of a HAZMAT situation. 

It is happening Monday afternoon at the Clear Cote Corporation in the area of 44th Avenue N. and 31st St. N in St. Petersburg.

The company makes resin and employees somehow caused a harmful chemical reaction, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Firefighters responded to ensure everyone's safety and to prevent a fire from breaking out.

No injuries have been reported.

