Proposals for St. Petersburg's Historic Gas Plant District released

Four development groups are vying for the chance to bring the approximately 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, including Tropicana Field, into the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four development groups have submitted proposals to the city of St. Petersburg, vying to be selected to develop the city's Historic Gas Plant District.

The approximately 86-acre plot of land is in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg and includes Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The four development groups which submitted proposals are:

To see each development group's proposal, click on its name above.

After St. Petersburg's Mayor Ken Welch and the city scrapped an initial RFP (request for proposals) process earlier this year, a second process began in August. Proposals were due at 10 a.m. last Friday, Dec. 2. The city released each of the proposals Monday, Dec. 5, after reviewing each for ADA compliance.

"The new Request for Proposal process will ensure intentional equity, vibrancy and economic vitality for years to come," the city said on its website.

The city says it's looking for proposals that emphasize: "affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity."

On Jan. 4, 2023, the public will have a chance to hear from each proposer in a community presentation at The Coliseum.

A final decision will be announced by Mayor Ken Welch at his first State of the City address slated for the end of January 2023.