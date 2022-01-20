St. Petersburg police looking for hit-and-run driver

A 38-year-old man was crossing the road when he was hit.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they are looking to identify an SUV driver seen hitting a man as he crossed the road.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at 15th Avenue S. at 22nd Street S., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say the man, a 38-year-old, was crossing in a marked crosswalk when the SUV driver turned and crashed into him. He was seriously hurt, the department added.

Surveillance video appears to show the SUV. Police say it did not stop. It's believed the vehicle is a newer model Jeep Compass or something similar in size.