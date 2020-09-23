x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Hit-and-run crash closes St. Pete intersection

The person on the bike was seriously hurt in the crash, officers said.
Generic police lights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in St. Pete has the intersection of 22nd Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street South completely shut down. 

St. Petersburg police said a driver hit a person on a bicycle and drove away. The person on the bike was seriously hurt in the crash, officers said.

Officers have not released a description of the car they are looking for. 

Police said drivers should avoid the area while they investigate. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter