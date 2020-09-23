Hit-and-run crash closes St. Pete intersection

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in St. Pete has the intersection of 22nd Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street South completely shut down.
St. Petersburg police said a driver hit a person on a bicycle and drove away. The person on the bike was seriously hurt in the crash, officers said.
Officers have not released a description of the car they are looking for.
Police said drivers should avoid the area while they investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
