Hit-and-run crash closes St. Pete intersection

The person on the bike was seriously hurt in the crash, officers said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in St. Pete has the intersection of 22nd Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street South completely shut down.

St. Petersburg police said a driver hit a person on a bicycle and drove away. The person on the bike was seriously hurt in the crash, officers said.

Officers have not released a description of the car they are looking for.

Police said drivers should avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

Traffic Alert: #stpetepd is on the scene of a hit & run crash involving a cyclist with serious injuries. The intersection of 22nd Ave. S and MLK St. S. is completely closed to traffic. Avoid the area. — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) September 23, 2020

