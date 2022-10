No other information was immediately provided.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death investigation is underway at the Parkshore Plaza condominiums in downtown St. Petersburg.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Thursday to the complex at 300 Beach Drive Northeast about the suspicious death of a woman who was found in a unit, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a statement.

"The case is currently being investigated as a homicide," the department said in a statement.