Police identify man found dead in St. Petersburg home

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police identified the man found dead Tuesday evening at a home in St. Petersburg.

Brian Graham, 43, died after receiving upper body trauma, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a half address in the area of 19th Avenue South and 17th Street South, police said in a news release. Inside the home was the 43-year-old.

Because of his injuries, police are investigating his death as a homicide.

"This investigation is still [ongoing]," St. Petersburg police said in a statement.

