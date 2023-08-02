Police identify man found dead in St. Petersburg home

A homicide investigation is ongoing.



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police identified the man found dead Tuesday evening at a home in St. Petersburg.

Brian Graham, 43, died after receiving upper body trauma, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a half address in the area of 19th Avenue South and 17th Street South, police said in a news release. Inside the home was the 43-year-old.

Because of his injuries, police are investigating his death as a homicide.