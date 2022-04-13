St. Pete police offer update on 'unprovoked' shootings that killed 2 men

The city's top cop will be holding a news conference about the deaths of Vernon Williams and Corlenzo Williams.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway will offer an update Wednesday about a pair of recent shooting deaths.

Holloway is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at police headquarters on 1st Avenue North. His press conference comes one day after authorities announced a reward of up to $5,000 would be offered for tips regarding either of the homicides.

The first shooting killed 60-year-old Vernon Williams early April 10 on Melrose Avenue S., west of Dr. Martin Luther King Street S. Responding officers found him dead at the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, detectives say the shooting appeared to be an "unprovoked" attack – which is also how they are categorizing the shooting death of another man who shares his last name but seemingly has no connection to him.

Investigators say 24-year-old Corlenzo Williams died of a gunshot wound just after 1 a.m. on 17th Avenue South at 29th Street South. Police tried CPR when they arrived, but he didn't survive.

So far, police say they have not been able to identify any connections between the shootings or between the men. And, they're asking for the public's help with clues in either case. To be eligible for a potential cash reward, tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.