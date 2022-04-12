Man dies from gunshot wound in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a man's death early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the area of 17th Avenue South at 29th Street South on a report of a man on the ground, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release. He was seen with a gunshot wound, it added.
Officers tried doing CPR when they arrived, but the man died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and the tip to TIP411.