Man dies from gunshot wound in St. Petersburg

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a man's death early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the area of 17th Avenue South at 29th Street South on a report of a man on the ground, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release. He was seen with a gunshot wound, it added.

Officers tried doing CPR when they arrived, but the man died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.