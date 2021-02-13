x
Man, dog killed in St. Petersburg house fire

It's not yet known what caused the fire.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man and the family dog died early Saturday morning following a house fire, firefighters said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded around 6:50 a.m. to the area of 6th Avenue S. and 31st Street S., where smoke was seen coming from the home.

As crews worked to attack the fire outside, other firefighters went inside and found the man on the floor, according to a fire rescue news release. They began life-saving measures once outside and transported him to an area hospital, where he died.

A dog was inside the home at the time of the fire, and firefighters say it also died.

The cause of the fire and cause of death are under investigation.

