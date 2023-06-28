Man hurt in St. Petersburg house fire

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment after being exposed to smoke and heat from the fire, fire crews said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being inside a garage-like structure that went up in flames Wednesday morning, St. Petersburg fire officials said.

Fire crews say they responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a home on 22nd Street North near 50th Avenue and 23rd Street North after multiple reports of a "whole house on fire."

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a "large garage-like building" in the backyard with flames above the trees.

As they were working to put out the fire, crews said they heard a man yell for help. Crews found the man in "an enclosed space within the fire."

Photos from Sky 10 show the home was destroyed by the blaze. Firefighters said they used large hose lines to knock the fire back and were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other nearby homes and buildings.

Fire officials say the man is receiving treatment for smoke inhalation and heat-related injuries at the hospital. While the man is in critical condition, firefighters said his injuries are non-life-threatening.