ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A street in St. Petersburg is closed in all directions because of a depression in the road, police say.
St. Petersburg police tweeted the traffic alert Thursday afternoon. The closed intersection is 83rd Avenue North at 7th Street North.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.
