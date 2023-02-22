x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

St. Pete parks and rec looking to fill part-time, full-time roles

The fair will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave., according to a news release.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
New Job Just Ahead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill part-time and full-time roles during their job fair on Saturday. 

The fair will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave., according to a news release.

Related Articles

The Sunshine City is hoping to fill opportunities in libraries, aquatics, recreation, childcare, parks and preserves, special event planning and more. 

The news release says the starting wage is $15 an hour and wages vary based on position.

To see a list of job opportunities, click here

More Videos

In Other News

New affordable housing development opens in St. Pete

Before You Leave, Check This Out