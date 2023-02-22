St. Pete parks and rec looking to fill part-time, full-time roles

The fair will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave., according to a news release.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill part-time and full-time roles during their job fair on Saturday.

The Sunshine City is hoping to fill opportunities in libraries, aquatics, recreation, childcare, parks and preserves, special event planning and more.

The news release says the starting wage is $15 an hour and wages vary based on position.