St. Petersburg to rename library in honor of former President Barack Obama

A dedication ceremony is set for Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former President Barack Obama's name soon will mark the entrance to the city of St. Petersburg's library.

The city will rename the St. Petersburg Main Library on 9th Avenue N. to the President Barack Obama Main Library to honor the nation's 44th president as part of Black History Month celebrations, according to a news release.

A dedication ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb 26.

Officials say the dedication and installation of a new sign is the kick-off for a $6 million renovation funded by the county's Penny for Pinellas tax revenue. In addition to the name change, the library will feature more parking spaces, upgraded outdoor gathering areas, ADA-compliant restrooms, reconfiguration of indoor spaces for programming and more.

"I am incredibly excited for this dedication," Mayor Rick Kriseman said in the release. "As I said three years ago when we announced the changes we will see here and the new name for St. Petersburg's main library, highlighting Barack Obama's extraordinary story and history-making presidency in this way will inspire generations of young people.

"I believe the President Barack Obama Main Library will not only complement city buildings bearing the name of local trailblazers, but will serve as an example to other cities."