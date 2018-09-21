ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A young girl's complaint of unwanted sexual activity led police to arrest a 33-year-old man accused of hurting her and raping her 18-year-old sister.

Andrae Orian Prince is charged with capital sexual battery on a child younger than 12 years old and sexual battery on an 18-year-old female, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say an 11-year-old girl told an adult at her school about the inappropriate sexual activity. Her mother, who had no idea of what was happening, was told.

The young girl accused Prince had abused her more than once this past year. Prince is known to the family and in a position of custodial care, the news release states.

During the investigation, the 18-year-old woman told deputies she, too, was a victim and said Prince forced her to have sex in the past week.

Prince denied the accusations from the 11-year-old girl but admitted to the activity with her sister, the news release states. He was taken and booked in the Pinellas County jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP