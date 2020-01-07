Detectives arrest St. Petersburg man on 10 counts of child porn

James Fulop reportedly admitted to viewing the material.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A three-month child porn investigation ended Tuesday with the arrest of a 26-year-old St. Petersburg man.

James Fulop faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Detectives began looking into the case in April when they received tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies said a search warrant eventually was obtained for Fulop's Google account, which stored images of child porn. Several more pictures were seized from devices belonging to Fulop upon his arrest, they added.

He admitted to viewing the material, the sheriff's office said.

Fulop was booked in the Pinellas County jail.

