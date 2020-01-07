Detectives arrest St. Petersburg man on 10 counts of child porn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A three-month child porn investigation ended Tuesday with the arrest of a 26-year-old St. Petersburg man.
James Fulop faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Detectives began looking into the case in April when they received tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
Deputies said a search warrant eventually was obtained for Fulop's Google account, which stored images of child porn. Several more pictures were seized from devices belonging to Fulop upon his arrest, they added.
He admitted to viewing the material, the sheriff's office said.
Fulop was booked in the Pinellas County jail.
- New coronavirus numbers: Florida adds another 6,093 new cases
- What new Florida laws go into effect on July 1
- Human remains found during search for missing solder Vanessa Guillen
- City of Sarasota passes face mask mandate for indoor and outdoor public spaces
- Pinellas County beaches will be open for July 4th weekend
- How to get a reservation for the new St. Pete Pier
- Tampa family finds gator with missing limbs on their front porch
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter