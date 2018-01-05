ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man suspected to have been keeping a woman's body in a backyard shed now is being blamed for her murder.

Angelo Beckford, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Officers responded to his home Monday in the area of 16th Avenue and 6th Street South after a concerned neighbor called the police to say Beckford had shown them a body. When responding officers tried to talk with him, he ran off.

HAPPENING NOW: More than 12 hours later, investigators remain on scene of St. Pete house where woman’s body was found in shed. Man who lived here now charged with second-degree murder. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/4ANxlsxnSY — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) May 1, 2018

Police arrested Beckford, who goes by several different aliases, on possession of cocaine.

The unidentified woman's body was found in a shed on the property, which is owned by Beckford's mother. His mother is dead, but the body is not hers, police say.

Records show Beckford also is charged with aggravated assault and a parole violation.

He last was released from prison in early April and has spent the past decade in and out of prison, with a criminal record dating to 1997.

