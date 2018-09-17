ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Police are investigating the shooting death of a St. Petersburg man on Monday night in an empty parking lot near a home.

St. Petersburg police said Dio Marquell Lindsey was shot around 5:30 p.m. in the lot on 2000 block of Seminole Boulevard South.

Lindsey was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was 34 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.

