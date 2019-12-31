ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday after deputies say he sped through multiple red lights driving 100 miles per hour.
Patrick Laesser, 33, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to testing. Deputies say Laesser had two previous arrests for DUI.
The sheriff's office said a deputy saw Laesser drive through a red light at 49th Street and 22nd Avenue at an "extremely high rate of speed." As the deputy tried to catch up to Laesser's car at 100 miles per hour, Laesser kept driving faster, according to an arrest report.
The arrest report says Laesser also ran red lights near Tyrone Boulevard and 66th Street North.
When the deputy caught up with him, Laesser had "watery and glassy eyes, reeked of an odor of an alcoholic beverage" and was moving lethargically, according to the report.
Deputies said Laesser refused a breath test and field sobriety tests.
What other people are reading right now:
- March planned for 70-year-old woman tased by deputy
- Greyhound to offer free bus rides homes for runaway kids and teens
- Disney offers Florida residents 4-day tickets for $49 per day
- New Year's Eve events across Tampa Bay
- Family-friendly New Year's Eve events in Tampa Bay
- Man offers $10K for safe return of stolen dog named Bella
- Officer makes up story about being served McDonald's coffee with 'pig' written on cup
Authorities arrest man with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter