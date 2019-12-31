ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday after deputies say he sped through multiple red lights driving 100 miles per hour.

Patrick Laesser, 33, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to testing. Deputies say Laesser had two previous arrests for DUI.

The sheriff's office said a deputy saw Laesser drive through a red light at 49th Street and 22nd Avenue at an "extremely high rate of speed." As the deputy tried to catch up to Laesser's car at 100 miles per hour, Laesser kept driving faster, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report says Laesser also ran red lights near Tyrone Boulevard and 66th Street North.

When the deputy caught up with him, Laesser had "watery and glassy eyes, reeked of an odor of an alcoholic beverage" and was moving lethargically, according to the report.

Deputies said Laesser refused a breath test and field sobriety tests.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter