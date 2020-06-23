Mayor Rick Kriseman to discuss mandatory mask order in St. Petersburg

The mayor signed the executive order requiring masks in public spaces Monday. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday signed an executive order requiring face coverings when inside any public space.

Kriseman said Monday the order requires every person to wear a face covering or mask in any indoor location within city limits. The order does not apply to private homes.

It goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The mayor is expected to give more details on that order during a 2 p.m. Facebook Live news conference on the city's page.

Monday's order was a continuation of Kriseman's announcement last week that all employees at local businesses must wear face masks when they are in parts of their buildings that are open to the public. That ordinance applies to all establishments in the city, including bars, restaurants, gyms, retail shops, entertainment centers, barbershops, salons and more.

Over the week, at least 50 businesses were inspected to ensure they were complying with the order, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Nine were found in violation and 24 did not have their plans posted, police said.

What other people are reading right now: