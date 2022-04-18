'St. Pete is for everyone': Mayor Ken Welch notes progress during first 100 days in office

Welch was sworn in on Jan. 6 as the city's first Black mayor.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch descended the steps of City Hall on Monday to speak on the progress he says his administration has made during his first 100 days in office.

Welch was sworn in on Jan. 6 as the city's first Black mayor. However, the historic moment was muted due to Welch contracting COVID-19 days before the inauguration. Instead, the event was held virtually.

Fast-forward 100 days later to Welch recounting the progress he and his team has made during this time.

“The first 100 days have been enlightening," he said during a news conference Monday. "We confirmed just how much progress can be accomplished when we come together with common goals, unified in purpose, to address the challenges before us.”

Top of mind for the mayor and many people living in St. Petersburg is affordable housing, especially with rent and housing prices continuing to skyrocket here and across the country.

"St. Pete is for everyone," Welch declared.

Welch highlighted several initiatives to assist people living in St. Pete, including down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, a homeowner rehabilitation assistance program, emergency rental assistance and a housing study.

Additionally, Welch mentioned several affordable housing projects that have been recently completed and ones that are being constructed now. You can read more on that here.

Another high priority for Welch is the Tropicana Field site redevelopment. He said because he lived in the Gas Plant District, whose community was displaced during the Trop's original development, he is demanding equity for that community in any redevelopment plan.

When it comes to a decision between the site developers — Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners — Welch says he hopes by June 30 to have made a decision.

Welch also said he has met with the Tampa Bay Rays' leadership "several times to discuss the team's future in the region." The mayor's office says the talks have been "positive."

Since taking office, Welch's administration says its focus on six principles — in-touch, inclusive, innovative, informed, impactful and intentional equity — helps the team work on "five pillars for progress including housing opportunities for all; environment, infrastructure and resilience; equitable development, arts and business opportunities; youth education and opportunity; and neighborhood health and safety."

"By focusing on these key areas and utilizing these important principles, our administration has already increased affordable housing stock, improved internal policies to benefit city employees, reinvigorated community relationships, established new programs to boost equity, and so much more," Welch's office stated in a release.