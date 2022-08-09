St. Pete Mayor Welch announces key administration appointments

The new position appointments come after two people resigned amid "hostile" work environment allegations. This prompted Welch to not appoint a new deputy mayor.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After two people resigned amid allegations of a "hostile" work environment within the St. Petersburg mayor's office, Mayor Ken Welch says he has new key appointments within his administration.

The newly appointed positions include an interim chief of staff, managing director of communications and community engagement, public information officer and director of stakeholder and community engagement.

Here's who's who in the mayor's office:

Jordan "Doyle" Walsh — Interim Chief of Staff

The mayor's office said Walsh has been an 8-year veteran of local government in the Tampa Bay area and was previously a senior advisor with the mayor's office for Welch.

Alizza Punzalan-Randle — Managing Director of Communications and Community Engagement

She has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than two decades, most recently as the chief development officer for the St. Pete Free Clinic, a release said. Punzalan-Randle has also worked at Eckerd College and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Erica Riggins — Public Information Officer

Riggins is perhaps best known for her award-winning work as a journalist and morning anchor at Spectrum Bay News 9.

Shelly Loos — Director of Stakeholder and Community Engagement

The mayor's office says Loos is a "veteran" marketing and engagement executive. She has also managed political communications and floor operations for the last six Democratic National Conventions.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce these impactful appointments to our administration,” said Welch in a statement. “Their decades of work in the community will prove invaluable as we continue our mission towards inclusive progress. Collaborating with the community and key stakeholders is imperative to ensuring transparency and accountability at all levels of this administration.

"I look forward to working alongside our current and new team members to serve the people of our great city, continuing our partnership to build the St. Petersburg of the future while honoring those who were so instrumental in shaping our past.”

On Sept. 2, former Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave by Welch. Her resignation was effective on Sept. 9.

This came after former Communications Director Janelle Taylor Taylor, a spokeswoman she supervised, resigned on Sept. 1, citing a "hostile work environment." Taylor "made serious allegations against her supervisor, Deputy Mayor Owens," the city wrote in a previous email.

After Taylor's resignation, Welch contacted human resources to begin a thorough review of Owens. That was no longer necessary in light of her resignation, the mayor's office said.