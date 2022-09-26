'This is not a drill': St. Pete Mayor Welch warns communities of impacts from Hurricane Ian

Significant impacts are anticipated — including major storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Preparations are underway as Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging communities to take the storm seriously.

"This is not a drill," Welch said in a recorded message. "The potential danger that Hurricane Ian represents cannot be overstated. The predicted storm surge and possible rain event is unlike anything that most of us have ever endured."

Significant impacts are anticipated — including major storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. A life-threatening storm surge of 5-10 feet is possible along the west coast of Florida, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region. People living along and near the coast are urged to evacuate to safety.

Welch is urging the community to be responsible, engaged and prepared.

"When we ask you to evacuate, you must," Welch said.

He added that first responders will not be able to come to your aid should you choose to stay during an emergency mandatory evacuation.