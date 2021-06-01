St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says he won't run for vacant U.S. House seat

Kriseman says he "strongly considered it."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman won't be looking to move up the political ladder, announcing that he has decided not to run for Congress.

In a statement, the term-limited mayor says he wants to spend his remaining time in office focusing on the work that remains in his position, despite admitting he "strongly considered" running for the vacant U.S. House seat in Pinellas County.

"I do not yet know what the future holds, except that I was re-elected to serve a four-year term, and I have seven full months left as mayor to get us closer to our vision of being a 'city of opportunity where the sun shines on all,'" Kriseman's statement read.

The congressional seat Kriseman decided not to pursue was made available last month when Rep. Charlie Crist announced he would be joining Florida's gubernatorial race in 2022.

State Rep. Ben Diamond and Anna Paulina Luna have both announced they would be running for the seat.