ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman's wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

Kerry Kriseman has completed the first of six rounds of chemotherapy following a successful surgery. Although she hasn't released specific details on social media, she confirmed her prognosis was good, and the cancer was caught early.

Doctors discovered the cancer when she was hospitalized back in September for mild discomfort she was feeling while attending a golf tournament in California. While hospitalized, tests revealed the cancer.

"Cancer has a way of providing clarity," Kerry wrote in a public message on social media. "The gratefulness I thought I felt daily and overall prior to my diagnosis pales in comparison to how I feel now. Cancer challenges you to confront fears, and it tests your faith. It brings amazing gifts from people all around you."

Kerry said the fact that her husband is a public figure encouraged her to share her journey publicly.

"I’m grateful for the love and support of my husband, Rick, and our children, Jordan and Samuel," Kerry wrote.

"My mom has been a rock of support, as she successfully fought cancer five years ago."

The mayor thanked members of the public for their kind comments and prayers for the family. He said Kerry hopes her journey will empower others battling an illness.

"I am incredibly proud of Kerry, proud to share her message, and will be by her side for every step of this personal journey while continuing to lead our city forward," Mayor Kriseman wrote in a statement.

