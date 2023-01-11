Here's what you need to know for St. Pete’s MLK Parade

Water, first aid and information centers will be set up at different points throughout the parade to keep people safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is ready to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade on Monday, Jan. 16.

Serving as one the country's longest-running parades, the 37th annual St. Pete's MLK Dream Big Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and runs west along 1st Avenue South starting at 3rd Street, the city said on its website. The scheduled parade route will conclude on 16th Street South near 1st Avenue South.

Event-goers are encouraged to park at public lots surrounding the parade area.

The map of the route also shows fire trucks behind the floats for emergency purposes.

"The community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr," the city of St. Pete wrote on its website. "A diverse, vibrant city guided by principled progress and intentional inclusivity, where innovation, partnerships, and ingenuity create opportunity for all; we look to honor our past and pursue our future with this series of 35th Annual MLK Dream Big event."

The following streets intersecting 1st Avenue South will be closed due to the parade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

5th Avenue North

8th Street North

13th Street North

The St. Petersburg Police Department will be diverting traffic toward 20th Street.

St. Pete City Hall and other local government facilities will be closed for MLK Jr. Day. The city says trash and recycling collection will instead be collected on Tuesday to allow workers to celebrate the holiday.